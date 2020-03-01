Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.55% of Brinker International worth $55,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $25,065,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,421,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

