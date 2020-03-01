Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Currently, 25.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Brinker International stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

