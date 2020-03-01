Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

