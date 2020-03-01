Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,426,000 after buying an additional 2,554,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.