Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $121.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $157.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 482,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 104.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

