Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 81.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 924,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ichor has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

