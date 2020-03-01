Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

