Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $29.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the highest is $30.62 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $22.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $154.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.10 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $149.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

