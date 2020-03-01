Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $427.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $411.30 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $423.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,802 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,886,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183,046 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

