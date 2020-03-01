Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Sirius XM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

