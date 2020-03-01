Brokerages Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $8.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.58 million to $9.61 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $32.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSKN. ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.