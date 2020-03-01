Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

VVV stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

