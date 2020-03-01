Brokerages Anticipate Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings. Vistra Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra Energy.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 12,468,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vistra Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 285,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

