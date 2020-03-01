Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. Antero Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $40,222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,935,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,553. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

