Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to report $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Athene by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,163,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,937,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,349,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,590. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.