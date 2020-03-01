Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE ELF opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.41, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,686,592 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

