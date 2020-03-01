Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 54,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,498. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

