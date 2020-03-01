Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.40). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of IRTC traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.97. 885,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

