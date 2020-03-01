Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,009. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

