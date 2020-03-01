Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,009. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

