Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.33). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 155.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,332. The firm has a market cap of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

