Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.60). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In related news, Director Bryan Giraudo acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,952,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 78,021 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

