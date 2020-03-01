Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $173.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $696.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $701.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $707.50 million to $769.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $285.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

