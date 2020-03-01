Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $71.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.60 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $68.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $309.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $311.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $336.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $896.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

