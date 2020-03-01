Brokerages Set $1.13 Price Target for IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR)

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IsoRay an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 670,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,902. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

