Brokerages Set $6.50 Price Target for Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EDAP stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.85. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.42.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
