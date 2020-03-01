BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.02.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BRP by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 121,327 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in BRP by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in BRP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BRP by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

