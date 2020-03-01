BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will announce $34.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $34.26 million. BRT Apartments reported sales of $31.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year sales of $132.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $132.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.90 million, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $141.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRT Apartments.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

