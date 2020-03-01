BTU Protocol (BTU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,269.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $8,269.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00055638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00482903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.94 or 0.06397230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030342 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.