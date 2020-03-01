BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $8,186.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00482079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.21 or 0.06336379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029956 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

