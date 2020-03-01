Buckle Inc’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates, Stock Climbs by 3.8% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales climbed 7.4% in the month of February. Buckle’s stock climbed by 3.8% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of research firms have commented on BKE. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

BKE opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Buckle has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 100,372 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

