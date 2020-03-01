Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 599,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $22.71 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

