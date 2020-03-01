Bulwark (BWK) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Bulwark has a market cap of $206,433.00 and $18.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

