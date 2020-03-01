Burst (BURST) Market Capitalization Tops $10.62 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Coinroom and Poloniex. Burst has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $129,078.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,084,231,593 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.