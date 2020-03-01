Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BY. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

BY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,715. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

