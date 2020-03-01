Bytom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.93 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, RightBTC and CoinEx. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $76.29 million and $11.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00673120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, EXX, OTCBTC, Neraex, OKEx, BigONE, Bibox, Huobi, CoinEgg, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, BitMart, CoinTiger, RightBTC, FCoin, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

