C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 17,770,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

