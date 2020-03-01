Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 175,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,573.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a twelve month low of $910.95 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,703.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,457.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 41.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,478.80.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204 shares of company stock worth $3,548,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

