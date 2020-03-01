Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,460,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 99,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,284,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,789 shares in the last quarter.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

