California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,922,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,442,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,389,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,804,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

