Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.82% of Callaway Golf worth $56,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 48.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

