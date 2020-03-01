Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.76.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE CNQ opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,630,000 after buying an additional 3,744,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $70,432,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

