Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

