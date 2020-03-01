Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$7.15 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$7.09 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The stock has a market cap of $466.42 million and a PE ratio of 145.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities cut Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

