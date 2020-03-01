Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.02% of Cannae worth $54,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cannae by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

CNNE stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.