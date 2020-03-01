CanYaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $114.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00482079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.21 or 0.06336379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029956 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

