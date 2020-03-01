Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.17

Press coverage about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CCBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $448.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.72. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

