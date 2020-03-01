Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $33.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.13 million to $35.53 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $138.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $148.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.10 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $143.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.67%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

