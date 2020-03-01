Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

CPLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.67%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.