Cappasity Price Hits $0.0012 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Cappasity has a market cap of $654,415.00 and approximately $80,741.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

