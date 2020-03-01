Carboncoin Market Capitalization Tops $87,735.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $87,735.00 and $1.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00678278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin (CRYPTO:CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

